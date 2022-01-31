GALICIA HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME

The project supports EIB's Health policy objective, is in line with the Urban Agenda for the EU, and aims to contribute to the priority objective of the European Commission to build "Better health and care, economic growth and sustainable health systems". It also supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. In addition, it will contribute to increase the health sector resilience and the pandemic preparedness in the region.

The project will generate positive externalities through the provision of health services that benefit the society and the broader economy. Those externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of infectious diseases and the direct impact on economic productivity from a healthier population.

The Bank's participation secures the access to long-term finance at affordable interest rates. This represents a key contribution considering the very long-term nature of the financed assets and its positive impact on the overall project cost. In addition, the loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the project, elements highly valued by public promoters as a key differentiating feature of the EIB's financing.