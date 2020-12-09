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BBVA RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 328,880,358.3
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 328,880,358.3
Credit lines : € 328,880,358.3
Signature date(s)
22/12/2020 : € 28,600,842
17/12/2021 : € 59,000,000
22/12/2020 : € 61,279,516.3
17/12/2021 : € 70,131,730.51
22/12/2020 : € 109,868,269.49
Other links
Related EFSI register
11/03/2021 - BBVA RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2020
20200136
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BBVA RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 329 million
EUR 660 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

De-linked risk sharing guarantee, under EFSI, aimed at providing new lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain. The guarantee facility will be used to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a Spanish bank's corporate and mid-cap loan portfolios.

Guarantee under EFSI aimed at providing new lending to SMEs and mid-caps affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain. The guarantee facility will be used to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with a Spanish bank's corporate and mid-cap loan portfolios.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

N/A

N/A

Related documents
11/03/2021 - BBVA RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BBVA RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Publication Date
10 Mar 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
139412277
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200136
Last update
11 Mar 2021
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
11/03/2021 - BBVA RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
BBVA RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Data sheet
BBVA RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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