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AMUNDI EUROPEAN GREEN CREDIT CONTINUUM FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2020 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMUNDI EUROPEAN GREEN CREDIT CONTINUUM FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
6 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2020
20200123
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMUNDI EUROPEAN GREEN CREDIT CONTINUUM FUND II
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT,AMUNDI LUXEMBOURG SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an equity investment in a fund targeting fixed-income instruments (i.e. listed corporate bonds, private debt and asset-backed securities) used to finance green projects in the European Union and European Economic Area.

The fund's investment strategy targets investments in a range of green credit formats in Europe, with proceeds used by the issuing corporate entities to finance climate and environment-oriented investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for due diligence of environmental and social aspects for all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The fund will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMUNDI EUROPEAN GREEN CREDIT CONTINUUM FUND II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMUNDI EUROPEAN GREEN CREDIT CONTINUUM FUND II
Publication Date
30 Sep 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131750897
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200123
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMUNDI EUROPEAN GREEN CREDIT CONTINUUM FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
AMUNDI EUROPEAN GREEN CREDIT CONTINUUM FUND II
Data sheet
AMUNDI EUROPEAN GREEN CREDIT CONTINUUM FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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