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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2020 : € 50,000,000
1/03/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2020
20200109
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 1200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an artificial intelligence focused portfolio of EIB co-investments alongside EIF-supported funds.

The objective is to build a portfolio of EIB co-investments alongside EIF-supported companies that are active in the Artificial Intelligence sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In line with the EIB's policy to ensure that the investments carried out by the co-investment facility comply with the EU acquis in the field of environment, the EIB will require the commercial fund managers to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environmental procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility invests comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility will invest will be private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement and concessions. However, if after the appraisal, the EIF were to conclude that the final beneficiaries are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable), then the Bank will require the EIF to ensure that commercial fund managers take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects carried out by final beneficiaries will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT
Publication Date
30 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129316403
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200109
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT
Data sheet
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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