ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK

Summary sheet
The project concerns the deployment of an Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) network in Spain. The project will involve the installation of approximately 4,000 charging stations and the associated connections to the distribution network over the period 2020 to 2023. The charging infrastructure will consist of slow/normal charging stations as well as fast and super-fast chargers. The project will contribute to accelerate the electrification of road transport in Spain and therefore contribute towards achieving European decarbonization objectives.
The project will contribute to accelerate the electrification of road transport in Spain and therefore contribute towards achieving European decarbonization objectives. This is a sub-operation of the EV CHARGING STATIONS IBERIA PROGRAMME LOAN a program that aims to support the promoters'/borrowers' plans for installing of infrastructure for electric vehicle mobility across Spain, contributing to the electrification of transport and therefore to pathways towards decarbonisation.
The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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