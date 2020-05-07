Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 35,000,000
Transport : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2020 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €35 million to Endesa to install 8 500 electric vehicle charging points
Parent project
EV CHARGING STATIONS IBERIA PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
7 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2020
20200084
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
ENDESA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 71 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the deployment of an Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) network in Spain. The project will involve the installation of approximately 4,000 charging stations and the associated connections to the distribution network over the period 2020 to 2023. The charging infrastructure will consist of slow/normal charging stations as well as fast and super-fast chargers. The project will contribute to accelerate the electrification of road transport in Spain and therefore contribute towards achieving European decarbonization objectives.

The project will contribute to accelerate the electrification of road transport in Spain and therefore contribute towards achieving European decarbonization objectives. This is a sub-operation of the EV CHARGING STATIONS IBERIA PROGRAMME LOAN a program that aims to support the promoters'/borrowers' plans for installing of infrastructure for electric vehicle mobility across Spain, contributing to the electrification of transport and therefore to pathways towards decarbonisation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Related projects
Parent project
EV CHARGING STATIONS IBERIA PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €35 million to Endesa to install 8 500 electric vehicle charging points

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130692277
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200084
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256734863
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200084
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Data sheet
ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €35 million to Endesa to install 8 500 electric vehicle charging points
Parent project
EV CHARGING STATIONS IBERIA PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €35 million to Endesa to install 8 500 electric vehicle charging points
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA EV SUSTAINABLE CHARGING NETWORK
Parent project
EV CHARGING STATIONS IBERIA PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications