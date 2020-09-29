Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 28,200,000
Water, sewerage : € 28,200,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2020 : € 28,200,000
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2020
20200073
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH
AGUAS DO INTERIOR - NORTE EIM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 28 million
EUR 56 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Water supply and sewage investments relating to 8 municipalities in northern Portugal to be implemented by a new intermunicipal company incorporated for that purpose.

The proposed project will help meet the requirements of key EU directives in the water and wastewater sector, notably the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC and the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, and national regulations. The project will have a positive environmental and social impact, in terms of security of supply of potable water, pollution abatement, preservation of water bodies and reduction of water losses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute towards ensuring compliance with water quality standards set by the relevant sector Directives, in particular the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC, the Urban Waste Water Directive 91/271/EEC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC, and the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC. The Promoter will be required to comply with the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and the requirements of the EU Habitats 92/43/EEC and EU Birds 79/409/EE Directives, where appropriate.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU where applicable and/or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH
08/02/2021 - PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134397544
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200073
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH
Publication Date
8 Feb 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
137853619
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200073
Last update
8 Feb 2021
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH
Data sheet
PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications