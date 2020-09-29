PORTUGAL WATER DISTRIBUTION OPTIMIZATION - NORTH

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Water supply and sewage investments relating to 8 municipalities in northern Portugal to be implemented by a new intermunicipal company incorporated for that purpose.
The proposed project will help meet the requirements of key EU directives in the water and wastewater sector, notably the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC and the EU Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, and national regulations. The project will have a positive environmental and social impact, in terms of security of supply of potable water, pollution abatement, preservation of water bodies and reduction of water losses.
The project will contribute towards ensuring compliance with water quality standards set by the relevant sector Directives, in particular the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC, the Urban Waste Water Directive 91/271/EEC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC, and the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC. The Promoter will be required to comply with the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and the requirements of the EU Habitats 92/43/EEC and EU Birds 79/409/EE Directives, where appropriate.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU where applicable and/or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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