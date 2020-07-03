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POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 134,186,160.95
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 134,186,160.95
Services : € 1,341,861.61
Health : € 10,734,892.87
Transport : € 122,109,406.47
Signature date(s)
19/11/2020 : € 1,341,861.61
19/11/2020 : € 10,734,892.87
19/11/2020 : € 122,109,406.47
Other links
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2020
20200065
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE
CITY OF POZNAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 600 million (EUR 131 million)
PLN 1000 million (EUR 219 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
  • Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of different investment projects carried out by the City of Poznan in the sectors of municipal transport, social facilities, roads and urban regeneration and different measures that are part of the Promoter's response to the COVID-19 crisis (including investment in healthcare infrastructure).

The proposed project is a standard framework loan to finance investments identified (and to be identified at a later stage) by the City of Poznan. Eligible schemes will involve sustainable urban transport investments (construction and modernisation of tramway lines and of municipal road infrastructure), as well as social infrastructure and different measures that are part of the Promoter's response to the COVID-19 crisis (including investment in healthcare infrastructure). For this reason, this operation is identified as a "COVID-19" immediate response operation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes multiple schemes, some of which may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. For any scheme with a potential negative impact on a Natura 2000 area (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC respectively), the Bank requires the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a general requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. This will be addressed during appraisal for the concerned projects. The same principle applies for the refurbishment or construction of any buildings that may be included in any schemes forming part of the project: in this case, the Bank will require the Promoter to comply with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be (depending on the progress of each scheme) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE
Publication Date
29 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133463861
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200065
Sector(s)
Transport
Services
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE
Other links
Summary sheet
POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE
Data sheet
POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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