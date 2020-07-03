POZNAN MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS & COVID-19 RESPONSE

Summary sheet
Financing of different investment projects carried out by the City of Poznan in the sectors of municipal transport, social facilities, roads and urban regeneration and different measures that are part of the Promoter's response to the COVID-19 crisis (including investment in healthcare infrastructure).
The proposed project is a standard framework loan to finance investments identified (and to be identified at a later stage) by the City of Poznan. Eligible schemes will involve sustainable urban transport investments (construction and modernisation of tramway lines and of municipal road infrastructure), as well as social infrastructure and different measures that are part of the Promoter's response to the COVID-19 crisis (including investment in healthcare infrastructure). For this reason, this operation is identified as a "COVID-19" immediate response operation.
The project includes multiple schemes, some of which may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. For any scheme with a potential negative impact on a Natura 2000 area (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC respectively), the Bank requires the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a general requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. This will be addressed during appraisal for the concerned projects. The same principle applies for the refurbishment or construction of any buildings that may be included in any schemes forming part of the project: in this case, the Bank will require the Promoter to comply with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be (depending on the progress of each scheme) tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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