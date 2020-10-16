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ATRIVA (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 24,000,000
Services : € 24,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/10/2020 : € 24,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATRIVA (IDFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB backs Atriva Therapeutics with €24 million for the development of a potential COVID-19 treatment
Related story
Treat, test, vaccinate

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2020
20200063
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATRIVA (IDFF)
ATRIVA THERAPEUTICS GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 24 million
EUR 30 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

Financing the borrower's research and development (R&D) and clinical trials related to its novel antiviral drug ATR-002, which will target influenza and other respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

The project supports a biotech company to develop a novel antiviral medicinal product for influenza and other respiratory viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The eligible investment plan includes R&D and related expenses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATRIVA (IDFF)
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB backs Atriva Therapeutics with €24 million for the development of a potential COVID-19 treatment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATRIVA (IDFF)
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131132490
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200063
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATRIVA (IDFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
ATRIVA (IDFF)
Data sheet
ATRIVA (IDFF)
Related press
Germany: EIB backs Atriva Therapeutics with €24 million for the development of a potential COVID-19 treatment
Related story
Treat, test, vaccinate

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB backs Atriva Therapeutics with €24 million for the development of a potential COVID-19 treatment
Related story
Treat, test, vaccinate
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATRIVA (IDFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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