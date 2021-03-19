RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS VI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Financing of small scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with high relevance in terms of sustainability and/or social impact
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.
The project
supports the financing of small-scale projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps
with a particular focus on sustainability and/or social impact in the Netherlands.
The project makes a very good policy contribution, as it addresses constraints
in access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps and gears attention to Climate
Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) and social impact. The
expected results include improvements in access to finance and financing
conditions for final beneficiaries, especially the frontrunners in the targeted
policy areas of social impact and CA&ES, as well as additional advantages,
such as sector certification. Risks to achieving the results are mitigated by
the soundness of the intermediary within the operating environment and its
implementation capacity, which is considered excellent as demonstrated by the
intermediary's track record under previous EIB facilities. Notwithstanding the
limitations of the current interest rate environment, the EIB contribution is solid
? financial benefit coupled with longer maturity on the financial side, and ongoing
engagement between EIB and the intermediary on CA&ES on the non-financial
side. The EIB has played a cornerstone role in the scheme and is thus sending a
signal to the market on the viability of projects built around CA&ES and
social impact.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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