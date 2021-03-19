RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS VI

The project supports the financing of small-scale projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps with a particular focus on sustainability and/or social impact in the Netherlands. The project makes a very good policy contribution, as it addresses constraints in access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps and gears attention to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) and social impact. The expected results include improvements in access to finance and financing conditions for final beneficiaries, especially the frontrunners in the targeted policy areas of social impact and CA&ES, as well as additional advantages, such as sector certification. Risks to achieving the results are mitigated by the soundness of the intermediary within the operating environment and its implementation capacity, which is considered excellent as demonstrated by the intermediary's track record under previous EIB facilities. Notwithstanding the limitations of the current interest rate environment, the EIB contribution is solid ? financial benefit coupled with longer maturity on the financial side, and ongoing engagement between EIB and the intermediary on CA&ES on the non-financial side. The EIB has played a cornerstone role in the scheme and is thus sending a signal to the market on the viability of projects built around CA&ES and social impact.

