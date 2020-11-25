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ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 15,000,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
20/02/2021 - SPANISH MID-CAP GROWTH SUPPORT PROGRAMME LOAN
Parent project
SPANISH MID-CAP GROWTH SUPPORT PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2020
20200051
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
ELMUBAS IBERICA SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 33 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns investments in expansion, upgrading and modernisation of the Promoter's production, logistics and storage facilities over the period 2020-2023.

The project contributes to the Promoter's strategy to increase competitiveness of its business through the modernisation and expansion of its production process and storage capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation includes investments which might fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) might be required by the authorities. All aspects related to the environmental impact and permits will be verified during the project's appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
19/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
20/02/2021 - SPANISH MID-CAP GROWTH SUPPORT PROGRAMME LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
SPANISH MID-CAP GROWTH SUPPORT PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
19 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130130868
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200051
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
26 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165462342
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200051
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SPANISH MID-CAP GROWTH SUPPORT PROGRAMME LOAN
Publication Date
19 Feb 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
138846802
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180389
Last update
20 Feb 2021
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
20/02/2021 - SPANISH MID-CAP GROWTH SUPPORT PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
Data sheet
ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION
Parent project
SPANISH MID-CAP GROWTH SUPPORT PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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