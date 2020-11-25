ANIMAL NUTRITION CAPACITY EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The operation concerns investments in expansion, upgrading and modernisation of the Promoter's production, logistics and storage facilities over the period 2020-2023.
The project contributes to the Promoter's strategy to increase competitiveness of its business through the modernisation and expansion of its production process and storage capacity.
The operation includes investments which might fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) might be required by the authorities. All aspects related to the environmental impact and permits will be verified during the project's appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Complaints mechanism
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.