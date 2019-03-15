COLLE RENTAL & SALES ELECTRIFICATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Administrative and support service activities
The project consists of the 2020-23 investments in new electric rental equipment in the EU by an innovative mid-cap. The main customer segments are within the construction sector but the customer base also includes installation companies, industrial plants, shipyards, energy and utilities, national and local authorities, event organisers and private households.
The objective is to support an innovative EU mid-cap company, focusing on rental and sales of equipment for lifting, handling and construction and modular space rental in the BENELUX and DACH markets.
The project concerns capital expenditures on new rental equipment; the rental activities will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU.
The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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