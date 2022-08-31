CONGO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Summary sheet
The project relates to the implementation of the digital transformation programme of the public administration in Congo. The project will support the Promoter in establishing an e-governance in line with international best practices. It will include transversal components such as the creation of the Personal Data Protection Commission, the definition of the national cybersecurity strategy, the creation of the country's CERT (computer emergency response team), and the definition of an information technology (IT) interoperability framework and data exchange platform. The project will also develop and implement systems targeting tertiary education, the health sector, focusing on management of epidemics, and the council of ministers. Finally, the project will finance digital skills capacity building and the definition of an IT certification framework, targeting public administration and private sector IT professionals, as well the general population.
The project aims to achieve four specific objectives: (i) Human capital: contributing to bridging the digital divide in terms of digital skills, digital literacy, access to information and vocational training. (ii) Digital Services: promoting access to digital services for citizens and businesses, thereby making the country more attractive to investors. (iii) E-governance: promoting better governance based on digital solutions and contribute to the development of a regulatory framework for the digital space, according to European standards. (iv) Technical assistance (TA) to support project implementation: The success of this project requires institutional strengthening of the actors concerned through the provision of TA to the project implementation unit, aimed at supporting project implementation and strengthening the Promoter's capacities to operate and maintain the investments.
The project concerns the implementation of a digital transformation programme of the public administration in Congo that aims to support the development of e-government services in the country and provide technical assistance for project implementation.
The project will address a number of market failures and investment needs in the sector, as it is expected to generate positive externalities through the digitalisation of the public sector. It will notably help to improve the availability, efficiency and transparency of administrative services online as well as developing digital skills, while also ameliorating the business environment.
The operation is a strategic investment for the country and a key priority under the "2025 Congo Digital" strategy. It fully aligns with the 2021-2027 EU programming priorities in Congo, this through its first pillar aiming, in particular to promote economic governance and transition to a green, diversified and digitised economy. It is also expected to contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular 1, 3, 5, 8, 9, 11, 13 and 17.
The favourable interest rate combined with EU grant, flexible terms offered by the EIB notably with disbursements, availability and grace periods mean the combined concessional financial and technical assistance contributions of the EIB and the EU are vital for the implementation of the project.
If it were located within the EU, the project would not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The rollout of fixed telecommunication networks and datacenter infrastructures particularly in urban areas have limited environmental effects, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. However, the local legislation requirements and full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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