TERGOOI HILVERSUM HOSPITAL DEVELOPMENT

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Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
The project concerns the replacement and consolidation of two outdated hospitals into one new building in Hilversum.
The consolidation of all inpatient and most of the outpatient services in one location enables the Promoter to improve service delivery and will generate significant efficiency gains. The investment will allow the introduction of up-to-date technologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness in order to respond to the evolving demographic and epidemiological needs of an ageing population.
Hospitals and long-term care facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and the Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the buildings included in the project and any specific targets with respect to the improvement of the energy performance of the Promoter's building estate will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU where applicable), then the Bank would require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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