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ERYDEL (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2020 : € 15,000,000
24/07/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Italy: EU support for biotech’s red blood cell technology to treat rare diseases

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2020
20200006
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ERYDEL (EGFF)
ERYDEL SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 64 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

Research and Development (R&D) financing for Erydel, an Italian biotech Company that designs and produce Erythrocyte-based drug delivery systems for the treatment of rare/orphan diseases, such as Ataxia Telangiectasia.

The proposed transaction will support R&D investments required to bring ERYDEX program to market, addressing a highly unmet medical need that represents Ataxia Telangiectasia (a rare neurological disease) in a growing patient population. In addition, it will support the company's development of its drug pipeline; preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal of the project.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Comments

Please no communication before Signature and coordination with the client. This loan is part of the European Growth Finance Facility (EGFF) programme developed under EFSI

Related documents
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Italy: EU support for biotech’s red blood cell technology to treat rare diseases

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
Publication Date
23 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131283812
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200006
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
232015239
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200006
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
ERYDEL (EGFF)
Data sheet
ERYDEL (EGFF)
Related press
Italy: EU support for biotech’s red blood cell technology to treat rare diseases

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EU support for biotech’s red blood cell technology to treat rare diseases
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERYDEL (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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