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MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 75,470,826
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 75,470,826
Transport : € 75,470,826
Signature date(s)
27/05/2024 : € 15,765,826
27/05/2024 : € 19,705,000
27/05/2024 : € 40,000,000
(*) Including a € 19,705,000 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK ,a € 15,765,826 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION
Related press
Montenegro: The European Union through EIB Global to invest up to €76 million in reconstruction of Bar–Podgorica–Vrbnica railway line under Team Europe initiative

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/05/2024
20200001
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION
ZELJEZNICKA INFRASTRUKTURA CRNE GORE AD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 76 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the railway reconstruction along the Vrbnica - Podgorica - Bar railway line forming a part of the Orient/East Mediterranean TEN-T Core Network corridor, indicative extension to the Western Balkans.

The project concerns rehabilitation works across southern, central and northern Montenegro along the Bar - Podgorica - Vrbnica railway line forming part of the indicative Extended Orient/East Mediterranean TEN-T core corridor (SEETO Route 4). The project is expected to include the following four components to be confirmed during appraisal: - Rehabilitation of the permanent way on 20 km of single track line in central Montenegro; - Rehabilitation of 13 steel bridges at various locations across the country; - Rehabilitation of 8 tunnels at various locations across the country; - Modernization of 3 workshops for rolling stock in Bar, Podgorica and Niksic;

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated within the EU, all the project components would fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and would therefore be subject to screening. Screening out decisions for the tunnels and bridges have already been issued by the Competent Authority, and similar decisions are expected for the remaining two components. The overall compliance of the project to EIB standards, and the safeguard management arrangements, will be verified during appraisal.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 December 2022
27 May 2024
Related documents
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION
Other links
Related press
Montenegro: The European Union through EIB Global to invest up to €76 million in reconstruction of Bar–Podgorica–Vrbnica railway line under Team Europe initiative

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION
Publication Date
27 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126244946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200001
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION
Data sheet
MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION
Related press
Montenegro: The European Union through EIB Global to invest up to €76 million in reconstruction of Bar–Podgorica–Vrbnica railway line under Team Europe initiative

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Montenegro: The European Union through EIB Global to invest up to €76 million in reconstruction of Bar–Podgorica–Vrbnica railway line under Team Europe initiative
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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