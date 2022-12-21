MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS REHABILITATION

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project concerns the railway reconstruction along the Vrbnica - Podgorica - Bar railway line forming a part of the Orient/East Mediterranean TEN-T Core Network corridor, indicative extension to the Western Balkans.
The project concerns rehabilitation works across southern, central and northern Montenegro along the Bar - Podgorica - Vrbnica railway line forming part of the indicative Extended Orient/East Mediterranean TEN-T core corridor (SEETO Route 4). The project is expected to include the following four components to be confirmed during appraisal: - Rehabilitation of the permanent way on 20 km of single track line in central Montenegro; - Rehabilitation of 13 steel bridges at various locations across the country; - Rehabilitation of 8 tunnels at various locations across the country; - Modernization of 3 workshops for rolling stock in Bar, Podgorica and Niksic;
If situated within the EU, all the project components would fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and would therefore be subject to screening. Screening out decisions for the tunnels and bridges have already been issued by the Competent Authority, and similar decisions are expected for the remaining two components. The overall compliance of the project to EIB standards, and the safeguard management arrangements, will be verified during appraisal.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
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