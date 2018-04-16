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ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2020 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related press
Spain: Support for the European automotive industry - EIB finances ZANINI Auto Group's innovation strategy with €25 million loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Summary sheet

Release date
15 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2020
20190919
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
ZANINI AUTO GRUP SAU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 88 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns capex and research, development and innovation (RDI) expenditures during the period 2020-23.

The EIB loan will finance the company's competitiveness and growth strategy in support of its RDI and deployment investments (capex and opex for new product and process technologies, as well as other tangible and intangible capex).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment will be implemented in an existing building adjacent to the Promoter's main facility. Obtaining the necessary environmental and operating approvals from the competent authorities will be a condition for the disbursement of the related funds. The project will have positive environmental benefits, in particular on the impact of manufacturing processes through the development of resource efficient metallization solutions. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.

Related documents
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Related press
Spain: Support for the European automotive industry - EIB finances ZANINI Auto Group's innovation strategy with €25 million loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
27 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125764186
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190919
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224735351
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190919
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82865488
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170871
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain, Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Summary sheet
ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: Support for the European automotive industry - EIB finances ZANINI Auto Group's innovation strategy with €25 million loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Support for the European automotive industry - EIB finances ZANINI Auto Group's innovation strategy with €25 million loan
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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