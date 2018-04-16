ZANINI RDI & INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet
The project concerns capex and research, development and innovation (RDI) expenditures during the period 2020-23.
The EIB loan will finance the company's competitiveness and growth strategy in support of its RDI and deployment investments (capex and opex for new product and process technologies, as well as other tangible and intangible capex).
The investment will be implemented in an existing building adjacent to the Promoter's main facility. Obtaining the necessary environmental and operating approvals from the competent authorities will be a condition for the disbursement of the related funds. The project will have positive environmental benefits, in particular on the impact of manufacturing processes through the development of resource efficient metallization solutions. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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