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KWS SAAT RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 275,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 11,000,000
Italy : € 11,000,000
France : € 46,750,000
Germany : € 192,500,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 275,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2023 : € 3,000,000
4/12/2023 : € 3,000,000
4/12/2023 : € 3,750,000
26/06/2020 : € 8,000,000
26/06/2020 : € 8,000,000
26/06/2020 : € 10,000,000
4/12/2023 : € 12,750,000
26/06/2020 : € 34,000,000
4/12/2023 : € 52,500,000
26/06/2020 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KWS SAAT RDI
Related public register
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KWS SAAT RDI
Related press
Germany: Promoting innovation and climate action in agriculture - EIB provides a €200 million loan to KWS SAAT

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2020
20190909
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KWS SAAT RDI
KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 275 million
EUR 838 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to the creation, development, registration and commercialisation of new field crop and vegetable seed varieties.

EIB financing would accelerate the RDI efforts conducted by the Promoter.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns RDI activities within the Promoter's research centers in the EU, predominantly in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation has been verified during the appraisal. Environmental studies or appropriate assessments will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KWS SAAT RDI
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KWS SAAT RDI
Other links
Related press
Germany: Promoting innovation and climate action in agriculture - EIB provides a €200 million loan to KWS SAAT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KWS SAAT RDI
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127239402
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190909
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
EU Countries
Italy
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KWS SAAT RDI
Publication Date
31 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237843804
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190909
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
EU Countries
Italy
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KWS SAAT RDI
Related public register
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KWS SAAT RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
KWS SAAT RDI
Data sheet
KWS SAAT RDI
Related press
Germany: Promoting innovation and climate action in agriculture - EIB provides a €200 million loan to KWS SAAT

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Promoting innovation and climate action in agriculture - EIB provides a €200 million loan to KWS SAAT
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KWS SAAT RDI
Related public register
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KWS SAAT RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications