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IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/04/2026 : € 50,000,000
29/10/2021 : € 50,000,000
29/07/2022 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Related press
Montenegro: EIB and IDF sign €50 million loan to support faster post-COVID recovery of SMEs and mid-caps
Related story
Recovery and decarbonisation in Montenegro

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2021
20190904
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT FUND OF MONTENEGRO JSC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan to finance small and medium-sized investments carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as well as eligible projects promoted by local authorities or final beneficiaries of any size and ownership.

The loan is intended to finance small and medium-sized projects in infrastructure, industry, transport, services, innovation, agriculture and tourism, with a special window dedicated to climate action, environmental protection and energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The credit line addresses access to finance constraints in Montenegro, where around 47% of firms needing a loan are financially constrained due to high interest rates according to the Enterprise Survey conducted by the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank in 2019. In the continuity of the Team Europe's objective to help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Western Balkans, this project will further support the resilience of the final beneficiaries and contribute to address suboptimal investment situations. With the intermediation of the Investment and Development Fund of Montenegro, a well-known counterpart with a good track record in the allocation of EIB funds, and thanks to the long-term EIB funding, flexible disbursement and attractive financial conditions, the operation will have a strong impact on the SME sector growth and employment (with a special focus on youth employment and training). This new credit line, which also includes a 20% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability window, will also initiate the shift to more climate action awareness among the final beneficiaries in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Under ELM Guarantee
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
14/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Other links
Related press
Montenegro: EIB and IDF sign €50 million loan to support faster post-COVID recovery of SMEs and mid-caps

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Publication Date
14 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142128599
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190904
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Other links
Summary sheet
IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Data sheet
IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI
Related press
Montenegro: EIB and IDF sign €50 million loan to support faster post-COVID recovery of SMEs and mid-caps
Related story
Recovery and decarbonisation in Montenegro

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Montenegro: EIB and IDF sign €50 million loan to support faster post-COVID recovery of SMEs and mid-caps
Related story
Recovery and decarbonisation in Montenegro
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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