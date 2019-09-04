IDF LOAN FOR SMES CLIMATE & PRIORITY PROJECTS VI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of a loan to finance small and medium-sized investments carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as well as eligible projects promoted by local authorities or final beneficiaries of any size and ownership.
The loan is intended to finance small and medium-sized projects in infrastructure, industry, transport, services, innovation, agriculture and tourism, with a special window dedicated to climate action, environmental protection and energy efficiency.
The credit line addresses access to finance constraints in Montenegro, where around 47% of firms needing a loan are financially constrained due to high interest rates according to the Enterprise Survey conducted by the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank in 2019. In the continuity of the Team Europe's objective to help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Western Balkans, this project will further support the resilience of the final beneficiaries and contribute to address suboptimal investment situations. With the intermediation of the Investment and Development Fund of Montenegro, a well-known counterpart with a good track record in the allocation of EIB funds, and thanks to the long-term EIB funding, flexible disbursement and attractive financial conditions, the operation will have a strong impact on the SME sector growth and employment (with a special focus on youth employment and training). This new credit line, which also includes a 20% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability window, will also initiate the shift to more climate action awareness among the final beneficiaries in the region.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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