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HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 56,100,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 56,100,000
Industry : € 56,100,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2020 : € 56,100,000
Other links
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Related EFSI register
24/10/2020 - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Related press
Austria: EIB Group cooperates with Hypo Vorarlberg to support climate action investments

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2020
20190901
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
HYPO VORARLBERG BANK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 56 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a loan substitute operation in the form of a guarantee covering the mezzanine tranche on a granular SME portfolio originate by Hypo Vorarlberg. The guarantee instrument is designed to facilitate the financial intermediary to finance new loans dedicated to energy efficiency investments and development of highly energy efficient buildings across Austria.

The aim is to support the financing of new loans targeting the construction of new highly energy efficient buildings and energy efficiency investments in existing buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
24/10/2020 - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB Group cooperates with Hypo Vorarlberg to support climate action investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131202749
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190901
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226699779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190901
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Publication Date
23 Oct 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
134388644
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190901
Last update
24 Oct 2020
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Related EFSI register
24/10/2020 - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Other links
Summary sheet
HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Data sheet
HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Related press
Austria: EIB Group cooperates with Hypo Vorarlberg to support climate action investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB Group cooperates with Hypo Vorarlberg to support climate action investments
Other links
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Related EFSI register
24/10/2020 - HYPO VORARLBERG COVID-19 ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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