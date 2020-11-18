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REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 47,551,117.44
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 47,551,117.44
Transport : € 47,551,117.44
Signature date(s)
14/06/2021 : € 47,551,117.44
Other links
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Related press
Sweden: Stockholm-Mälaren region gets new trains with European backing

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2021
20190895
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
AB TRANSITIO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 480 million (EUR 48 million)
SEK 1400 million (EUR 139 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project entails the acquisition of 12 new double-decker electric multiple units (EMUs) to provide regional / suburban rail services in the Stockholm-Mälaren region in Eastern Sweden.

The new rolling stock will contribute to reducing journey time, promoting more efficient operations, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. Indirectly, by improving services, rolling stock renewal will help railways compete with other transport modes, particularly private vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacturing of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined.

The rolling stock will be procured under an existing framework contract, awarded in 2014 (OJEU 2014/S 162-291185). The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
31/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Stockholm-Mälaren region gets new trains with European backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Publication Date
31 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132192770
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190895
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
195818491
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190895
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Other links
Summary sheet
REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Data sheet
REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Related press
Sweden: Stockholm-Mälaren region gets new trains with European backing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Stockholm-Mälaren region gets new trains with European backing
Other links
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II

Photogallery

The project entails the acquisition of 12 new double-decker electric multiple units (EMUs) to provide regional / suburban rail services in the Stockholm-Mälaren region in Eastern Sweden.
REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Photographer: Jann Lipka
©Mälardalstrafik/Mälartåg
The project entails the acquisition of 12 new double-decker electric multiple units (EMUs) to provide regional / suburban rail services in the Stockholm-Mälaren region in Eastern Sweden.
REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II
Photographer: Jann Lipka
©Mälardalstrafik/Mälartåg

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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