REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB II

Summary sheet
The project entails the acquisition of 12 new double-decker electric multiple units (EMUs) to provide regional / suburban rail services in the Stockholm-Mälaren region in Eastern Sweden.
The new rolling stock will contribute to reducing journey time, promoting more efficient operations, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. Indirectly, by improving services, rolling stock renewal will help railways compete with other transport modes, particularly private vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.
Manufacturing of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined.
The rolling stock will be procured under an existing framework contract, awarded in 2014 (OJEU 2014/S 162-291185). The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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