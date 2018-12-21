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ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 155,136,293.21
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 155,136,293.21
Energy : € 155,136,293.21
Signature date(s)
15/06/2021 : € 5,136,293.21
15/06/2021 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related EFSI register
27/10/2021 - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related press
Germany: EIB and Parkwind start technologically advanced offshore wind farm project

Summary sheet

Release date
5 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2021
20190882
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
PARKWIND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 155 million
EUR 672 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a 257 MW offshore wind farm, comprised of 27 wind turbines with a unit capacity of 9.5 MW located in German territorial waters. In addition, the project is comprised of the inter-array cabling at 35 kV level and a 35/220 kV offshore substation. It will apply monopile foundations for both turbines and offshore substation.

The project concerns a 257 MW offshore wind project located in German territorial waters inside the Baltic Sea, less than 12 nautical miles off the island of Rügen. It is located in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, which is a transition region in the Cohesion policy 2014-2020. The project will contribute to Germany's 2030 RE targets and to the integration of renewables in the electricity sector in line with the new EU RE Directive published on 21/12/2018. The Promoter is experienced and has a long track-record in the development, construction and operation of wind farms in Belgium.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is located in a dedicated zone for offshore wind development in the German Baltic Sea. Wind farms adhere to Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is mandated. Given the project size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. The project's permit was issued in 2014. Since April 2019, it is subject to an amendment process. During appraisal, the Bank will assess the project's EIA studies and approval process as well as the compliance with the relevant EU directives, including the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC).

The Promoter is a private entity, which received the concession following a competitive and open procedure, and therefore not does not benefit from special and exclusive rights as per the Directive 2014/25/EU. The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
27/10/2021 - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB and Parkwind start technologically advanced offshore wind farm project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
Publication Date
14 Nov 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134045060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190882
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
Publication Date
14 Nov 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134046161
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190882
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
Publication Date
14 Nov 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134046968
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190882
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
Publication Date
14 Nov 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134045148
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190882
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134093153
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190882
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Publication Date
26 Oct 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
150637225
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190882
Last update
27 Oct 2021
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related EFSI register
27/10/2021 - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Data sheet
ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related press
Germany: EIB and Parkwind start technologically advanced offshore wind farm project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB and Parkwind start technologically advanced offshore wind farm project
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) 2/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS)
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie (UVS) einschliesslich der Biotopschutzrechtlichen Prüfung 1/2
Related public register
14/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN - Allgemeinverständliche, nichttechnische Zusammenfassung des UVP-Berichts
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Related EFSI register
27/10/2021 - ARCADIS OST I OFFSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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