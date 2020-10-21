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BPI CLIMATE MIDCAP RISK SHARING PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 225,000,000
Credit lines : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2021 : € 225,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - BPI CLIMATE MIDCAP RISK SHARING PLATFORM

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2021
20190870
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BPI CLIMATE MIDCAP RISK SHARING PLATFORM
BPIFRANCE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 225 million
EUR 750 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Linked Risk Sharing platform with BpiFrance Financement for loans financing climate change and environmental sustainability investment of mid-caps in France.

The proposed operation will be a guarantee with the aim to create new lending for mid-cap companies supporting projects in line with the EIB's Climate Action eligibility criteria and wider Environmental Sustainability objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the required measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final recipients under the sub-loans comply with the relevant EU environmental and procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The Promoter and the final beneficiaries are private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. EU directives on public procurement are not applicable.

Related documents
08/02/2021 - BPI CLIMATE MIDCAP RISK SHARING PLATFORM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BPI CLIMATE MIDCAP RISK SHARING PLATFORM
Publication Date
8 Feb 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
137951005
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190870
Last update
8 Feb 2021
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - BPI CLIMATE MIDCAP RISK SHARING PLATFORM
Other links
Summary sheet
BPI CLIMATE MIDCAP RISK SHARING PLATFORM
Data sheet
BPI CLIMATE MIDCAP RISK SHARING PLATFORM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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