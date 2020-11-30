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NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Cyprus: EIB backs 160 MW Vasilikos power plant to support Cypriot energy transition

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2020
20190867
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
NOVOZYMES A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 270 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Novozymes' research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the development of innovative industrial enzymes, proteins and microorganisms.

The RDI activities will focus on the development of products and solutions that enhance product quality and process/energy efficiency in industries such as detergents, food and beverages, bioenergy, agriculture and feed and technical industries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Related press
Cyprus: EIB backs 160 MW Vasilikos power plant to support Cypriot energy transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130239928
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190867
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184087352
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190867
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Cyprus: EIB backs 160 MW Vasilikos power plant to support Cypriot energy transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cyprus: EIB backs 160 MW Vasilikos power plant to support Cypriot energy transition
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVOZYMES BIOTECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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