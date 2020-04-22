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AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 280,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 11,200,000
Spain : € 42,000,000
Belgium : € 70,000,000
France : € 156,800,000
Industry : € 280,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/06/2021 : € 11,200,000
2/06/2021 : € 42,000,000
2/06/2021 : € 70,000,000
2/06/2021 : € 156,800,000
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Related EFSI register
11/06/2021 - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Related press
ArcelorMittal and the EIB announce €280 million of funding for research and innovation supporting the steel company’s decarbonisation objectives

Summary sheet

Release date
22 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/06/2021
20190844
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
ARCELORMITTAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 280 million
EUR 564 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance ArcelorMittal's European RDI activities, as well as related capital expenditures over the 2021-2023 period.

The aim is to mainly support the development of more sustainable iron and steelmaking processes and development of high-tech high value-added steel products. The two strands of RDI activities to be supported are: i) iron and steel production processes, aiming at greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and new processes to further increase yield, quality and reliability of high-tech steel grades; ii) steel products development, aiming at developing innovative steel solutions for various applications.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities and related expenditures will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for such purpose and therefore not expected requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC or Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC, or Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
11/06/2021 - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Other links
Related press
ArcelorMittal and the EIB announce €280 million of funding for research and innovation supporting the steel company’s decarbonisation objectives

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Publication Date
1 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129013040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190844
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Luxembourg
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237901556
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190844
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Luxembourg
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Publication Date
10 Jun 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
142686101
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190844
Last update
11 Jun 2021
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Related EFSI register
11/06/2021 - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Other links
Summary sheet
AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Data sheet
AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Related press
ArcelorMittal and the EIB announce €280 million of funding for research and innovation supporting the steel company’s decarbonisation objectives

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
ArcelorMittal and the EIB announce €280 million of funding for research and innovation supporting the steel company’s decarbonisation objectives
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19
Related EFSI register
11/06/2021 - AM HIGHTECH AND SUSTAINABLE STEEL RDI - COVID19

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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