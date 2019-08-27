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CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cambodia : € 80,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2020 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT
Related press
Cambodia: Almost €80 million in EU investment to modernise agricultural sector and to boost farmers’ access to domestic and global markets

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2020
20190827
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT
MINISTRY OF WATER RESOURCES AND METEOROLOGY - KINGDOM OF CAMBODIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 161 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will modernise and upgrade five existing schemes in Battambang, Kampong Cham, Kampong Thom, Takeo and Kampot provinces, enhancing water supply reliability and reducing the adverse effects of weather-related disasters in schemes with a total command area of about 51,000 hectares of existing agricultural land.

The project aims to increase the economic and climate resilience of about 25,000 farming households, enhance food security and generate employment opportunities. This will be achieved by protecting against floods, improving water supply availability during the dry seasons, promoting diversification into higher value and less water-intensive crops, and improving water governance and management. Through the project, about 34,000 additional hectares within the command areas of existing schemes will be put into cultivation with reliable irrigation services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will support the irrigated agriculture improvement project (IAIP) ensuring that it complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, which will be included in the applicable financing and implementation guidelines.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT
Other links
Related press
Cambodia: Almost €80 million in EU investment to modernise agricultural sector and to boost farmers’ access to domestic and global markets

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132200252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190827
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Cambodia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT
Data sheet
CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT
Related press
Cambodia: Almost €80 million in EU investment to modernise agricultural sector and to boost farmers’ access to domestic and global markets

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cambodia: Almost €80 million in EU investment to modernise agricultural sector and to boost farmers’ access to domestic and global markets
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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