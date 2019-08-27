CAMBODIA IRRIGATED AGRICULTURE IMPROVEMENT

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
The project will modernise and upgrade five existing schemes in Battambang, Kampong Cham, Kampong Thom, Takeo and Kampot provinces, enhancing water supply reliability and reducing the adverse effects of weather-related disasters in schemes with a total command area of about 51,000 hectares of existing agricultural land.
The project aims to increase the economic and climate resilience of about 25,000 farming households, enhance food security and generate employment opportunities. This will be achieved by protecting against floods, improving water supply availability during the dry seasons, promoting diversification into higher value and less water-intensive crops, and improving water governance and management. Through the project, about 34,000 additional hectares within the command areas of existing schemes will be put into cultivation with reliable irrigation services.
The EIB will support the irrigated agriculture improvement project (IAIP) ensuring that it complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, which will be included in the applicable financing and implementation guidelines.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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