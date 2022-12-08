CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE

Summary sheet
The project aims at upgrading the RN13 road section between Sfax and Kasserine (180 km) from 2x1 to 2x2 lanes, including median barriers. This road is leading to the Algerian border, about 50 km further east.
The project is in line with the general policy of the country and has been selected as a national priority of the National Transport Master Plan 2040 and was considered for the Action Plan for the Period 2020 to 2030.
The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects during appraisal and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The Bank shall also verify the acceptability of the project in terms of likely environmental impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures. Public consultation at feasibility studies and preliminary design stages were carried out for most of the project scope. They are being updated for the final technical description and will be reviewed. Stakeholder engagement arrangements and particularly grievance mechanism for project implementation will also be assessed. The preliminary Climate Risk Assessment shows risks of flooding in various project sections, notably in the vicinity of main cities and rivers. The preliminary design considers 50 to 100-year return periods for drainage systems depending on risk and size. Detailed design will assess if more climate adaptation measures are required.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The signature is expected to occur in the first half of 2023.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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