Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 210,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 210,000,000
Transport : € 210,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2024 : € 210,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Plan d'action de réinstallation (PAR)
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Etude d’impact Environnemental et Social
Related press
Tunisia: Strategic corridor - EIB World invests €210 million with EU support for the strategic modernisation of the Sfax-Kasserine road corridor

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2024
20190810
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE
MINISTERE DE L'EQUIPEMENT,DE L'AMENAGEMENT DU TERRITOIRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 210 million
EUR 424 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at upgrading the RN13 road section between Sfax and Kasserine (180 km) from 2x1 to 2x2 lanes, including median barriers. This road is leading to the Algerian border, about 50 km further east.

The project is in line with the general policy of the country and has been selected as a national priority of the National Transport Master Plan 2040 and was considered for the Action Plan for the Period 2020 to 2030.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects during appraisal and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The Bank shall also verify the acceptability of the project in terms of likely environmental impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures. Public consultation at feasibility studies and preliminary design stages were carried out for most of the project scope. They are being updated for the final technical description and will be reviewed. Stakeholder engagement arrangements and particularly grievance mechanism for project implementation will also be assessed.  The preliminary Climate Risk Assessment shows risks of flooding in various project sections, notably in the vicinity of main cities and rivers. The preliminary design considers 50 to 100-year return periods for drainage systems depending on risk and size. Detailed design will assess if more climate adaptation measures are required.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The signature is expected to occur in the first half of 2023.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 December 2022
13 June 2024
Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE
08/11/2022 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Plan d'action de réinstallation (PAR)
08/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Etude d’impact Environnemental et Social
Other links
Related press
Tunisia: Strategic corridor - EIB World invests €210 million with EU support for the strategic modernisation of the Sfax-Kasserine road corridor

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162591786
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190810
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Plan d'action de réinstallation (PAR)
Publication Date
8 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161040200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20190810
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Etude d’impact Environnemental et Social
Publication Date
8 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162665576
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190810
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Plan d'action de réinstallation (PAR)
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Etude d’impact Environnemental et Social
Other links
Summary sheet
CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE
Data sheet
CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE
Related press
Tunisia: Strategic corridor - EIB World invests €210 million with EU support for the strategic modernisation of the Sfax-Kasserine road corridor

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia: Strategic corridor - EIB World invests €210 million with EU support for the strategic modernisation of the Sfax-Kasserine road corridor
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Plan d'action de réinstallation (PAR)
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR SFAX - KASSERINE - Etude d’impact Environnemental et Social

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications