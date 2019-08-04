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TILT CAPITAL FUND I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2020 : € 20,000,000
30/10/2020 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TILT CAPITAL FUND I
Related EFSI register
27/05/2020 - TILT CAPITAL FUND I

Summary sheet

Release date
27 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2020
20190804
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TILT CAPITAL FUND I
TILT CAPITAL PARTNERS SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation concerns an investment in an equity fund providing growth capital through minority equity participation to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the energy transition sector.

TILT Capital Fund I will predominantly invest equity and quasi-equity in European low-carbon transition projects mainly developed through SMEs. The fund will generally seek to acquire significant minority or majority stakes in each company having strong corporate governance rights, to be able to monitor and manage the investment risks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will ensure that the Fund's operational guidelines comply with its social and environmental standards.

The Fund has been assessed by EIB as investing only in private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Fund invests also in projects subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TILT CAPITAL FUND I
27/05/2020 - TILT CAPITAL FUND I

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TILT CAPITAL FUND I
Publication Date
24 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127063509
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190804
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - TILT CAPITAL FUND I
Publication Date
26 May 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
130852681
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190804
Last update
27 May 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TILT CAPITAL FUND I
Related EFSI register
27/05/2020 - TILT CAPITAL FUND I
Other links
Summary sheet
TILT CAPITAL FUND I
Data sheet
TILT CAPITAL FUND I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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