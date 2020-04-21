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WALLONIA WASTEWATER AND BIODIVERSITY SPGE (NCFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 4,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 4,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 4,500,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2020 : € 4,500,000
Other links
Related public register
07/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA WASTEWATER AND BIODIVERSITY SPGE (NCFF)
Related press
Belgium: EIB and SPGE commit to protecting water resources, biodiversity and ecosystems in the Walloon Region

Summary sheet

Release date
21 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2020
20190797
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WALLONIA WASTEWATER AND BIODIVERSITY SPGE (NCFF)
SOCIETE PUBLIQUE DE GESTION DE L'EAU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 4 million
EUR 6 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The EIB financing concerns a wastewater treatment plant to reach river water quality suitable for reestablishment of Pearl Mussels, including nature-based solutions, as well as biodiversity. It will enhance measures in water catchments and around utility infrastructure. The project is part of the investment programme 2019-2021 of Société Publique de Gestion de l'Eau, a public-sector entity in charge of wastewater collection and treatment in the Walloon Region (Belgium).

The investments target the reduction of pollution to the environment, increased retention of storm water and the protection of natural habitats through nature based solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
07/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA WASTEWATER AND BIODIVERSITY SPGE (NCFF)
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB and SPGE commit to protecting water resources, biodiversity and ecosystems in the Walloon Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA WASTEWATER AND BIODIVERSITY SPGE (NCFF)
Publication Date
7 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135802076
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190797
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA WASTEWATER AND BIODIVERSITY SPGE (NCFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
WALLONIA WASTEWATER AND BIODIVERSITY SPGE (NCFF)
Data sheet
WALLONIA WASTEWATER AND BIODIVERSITY SPGE (NCFF)
Related press
Belgium: EIB and SPGE commit to protecting water resources, biodiversity and ecosystems in the Walloon Region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB and SPGE commit to protecting water resources, biodiversity and ecosystems in the Walloon Region
Other links
Related public register
07/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALLONIA WASTEWATER AND BIODIVERSITY SPGE (NCFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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