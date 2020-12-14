CONVERGENCE PARTNERS DIGITAL FUND III

The EIB's financial support will facilitate investment in the digital sector throughout Sub-Saharan Africa. Firms in this sector are often young, and small in size. In addition, the sector is relatively new. These factors mean that it is difficult to access traditional sources of finance.

Traditional financiers are particularly cautious in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. This operation will support investment in the sector, unleashing the potential of African firms to create jobs and support economic growth as the continent recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, especially in a sector and geography in which the private equity industry remains underdeveloped.

As such, the Fund's proposition provides a good fit with the EU policies, notably in terms of private sector and financial market development as well as employment.

The EIB contribution is considered as particularly high, considering the high value added from the EIB to the Fund in terms of the catalytic effect, and aligning with high standards.