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VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 21,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 21,000,000
Industry : € 21,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2020 : € 21,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2020
20190776
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
VETRI SPECIALI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 21 million
EUR 43 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments to be undertaken for the period 2019-2021 for the modernisation of the San Vito al Tagliamento plant, entailing the deployment of state-of the-art and advanced manufacturing machinery and equipment. The investments entail the deployment of state-of the-art and advanced manufacturing machinery and equipment.

The aim of the investments are to increase the promoter's productivity and flexibility to further expand the range of new high quality products with innovative characteristics.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacture of glass is listed in Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU2. This means that projects in the glass sector are subject to the EIA where they are likely to have significant effects on the environment. This will determined by the competent authority based on information to be provided by the promoter; the EIA screening process. During appraisal the Bank's services will verify this EIA process, and related decisions. Furthermore, a compliance check with other applicable EU directives such as the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) will be undertaken.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
Publication Date
9 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126845588
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190776
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159612208
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190776
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
Data sheet
VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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