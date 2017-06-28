VETRI SPECIALI BEVERAGE PACKAGING

Summary sheet
The project concerns investments to be undertaken for the period 2019-2021 for the modernisation of the San Vito al Tagliamento plant, entailing the deployment of state-of the-art and advanced manufacturing machinery and equipment. The investments entail the deployment of state-of the-art and advanced manufacturing machinery and equipment.
The aim of the investments are to increase the promoter's productivity and flexibility to further expand the range of new high quality products with innovative characteristics.
The manufacture of glass is listed in Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU2. This means that projects in the glass sector are subject to the EIA where they are likely to have significant effects on the environment. This will determined by the competent authority based on information to be provided by the promoter; the EIA screening process. During appraisal the Bank's services will verify this EIA process, and related decisions. Furthermore, a compliance check with other applicable EU directives such as the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) will be undertaken.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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