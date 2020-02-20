EIFFEL BIOGAS FUND

Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards and for investments outside the EU, compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB' Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental & social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law, EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, and for outside the EU, in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.