ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Investments in the integrated water sectors in the territory of ATO 2, Rome area
The project will improve the quality of life of the inhabitants in the city of Rome and 111 surrounding municipalities, by allowing the promoter to upgrade and extend the water and wastewater infrastructures. Furthermore, by increasing the resilience of the water system to climate impacts, the project will contribute to supporting EU Climate Action.
The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks, pumping stations), bringing about positive environmental impacts. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC) will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU where applicable and/or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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