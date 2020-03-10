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ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 250,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2020 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III

Summary sheet

Release date
10 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2020
20190770
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III
ACEA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 698 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Investments in the integrated water sectors in the territory of ATO 2, Rome area

The project will improve the quality of life of the inhabitants in the city of Rome and 111 surrounding municipalities, by allowing the promoter to upgrade and extend the water and wastewater infrastructures. Furthermore, by increasing the resilience of the water system to climate impacts, the project will contribute to supporting EU Climate Action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks, pumping stations), bringing about positive environmental impacts. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC) will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU where applicable and/or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
02/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III
Publication Date
2 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127302244
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190770
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238049053
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190770
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III
Other links
Summary sheet
ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III
Data sheet
ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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