SENEGAL DECHETS SOLIDES (PROMOGED) & COVID-19

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet Sénégal Déchets Solides (PROMOGED) est la seconde phase du Programme National de Gestion des Déchets (PNGD) qui a été défini en 2014. Le PROMOGED couvre quatre pôles : Grand Dakar, centre (Thiès, Mbour et Tivaouane), nord (Saint-Louis et Matam) et sud (Casamance : Ziguinchor, Kolda, Sedhiou). Le financement de la BEI concernera principalement ces trois dernières régions.
Le projet vise à l'amélioration de la gestion des déchets solides dans les communes ciblées, ainsi qu'au renforcement de la gouvernance du secteur en général au Sénégal.
La conformité du projet avec la législation environnementale nationale applicable ainsi que les principes environnementaux et sociaux de l'UE, les normes et les pratiques seront vérifiés lors de l'instruction, tout comme les procédures du Promoteur en matière d'évaluation d'impact et de suivi environnemental. Le projet s'appuie sur des analyses socio-économiques et socio-environnementales (étude stratégique d'impact environnemental et social, cadre de gestion environnementale et sociale, cadre de politique de relocalisation).
La Banque exigera du Promoteur de s'assurer que toute procédure de passation des marchés soit conforme au Guide de passation des marchés de la BEI. Dans le cas d'un financement parallèle, cette règle s'appliquera seulement aux composantes financées par la Banque.
Dans le cadre de la garantie EFSD+
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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