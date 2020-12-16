Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2020 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Summary sheet

Release date
18 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2020
20190741
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 73 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the research and development (R&D) expenditures for the software developments related to the CrystalBridge software platform. Such developments include basic technologies, new features / applications and improvement of existing modules. The key objective of the R&D work is to further optimise the transformation process for SAP enterprise resource planning applications in order to increase the level of automation, to reduce the downtime of client IT systems and to adapt to the latest developments for cloud deployments, which a key driver for such transformation projects.

The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by financing the development of software for digital transformation processes. It will enhance digital transformation across various industries by enhancing the Promoter's unique software platform dedicated to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern research, development and innovation (RDI) activities mostly within existing facilities. Therefore, the project will not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement and concessions.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134195322
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190741
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
229434151
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190741
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
Other links
Summary sheet
SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
Data sheet
SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications