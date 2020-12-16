SNP TRANSFORMATION SOFTWARE

Summary sheet
The project concerns the research and development (R&D) expenditures for the software developments related to the CrystalBridge software platform. Such developments include basic technologies, new features / applications and improvement of existing modules. The key objective of the R&D work is to further optimise the transformation process for SAP enterprise resource planning applications in order to increase the level of automation, to reduce the downtime of client IT systems and to adapt to the latest developments for cloud deployments, which a key driver for such transformation projects.
The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by financing the development of software for digital transformation processes. It will enhance digital transformation across various industries by enhancing the Promoter's unique software platform dedicated to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.
The investments will concern research, development and innovation (RDI) activities mostly within existing facilities. Therefore, the project will not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement and concessions.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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