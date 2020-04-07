ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS

Summary sheet
The project consists of acquisition of rolling stock for inspection and ancillary maintenance activities across both the high speed and the conventional rail networks in Spain.
The aim is to increase the quality of the rail infrastructure in Spain, and by this means contribute to the quality of rail services and promote travel by rail, thereby, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Part of the infrastructure for which the vehicles will be used is located in convergence or transition regions. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The potential contribution of the project to the climate action objective will be assessed during appraisal.
The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. By means of contributing to better quality of railway infrastructure, the project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, it is expected to generate environmental and safety benefits.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.