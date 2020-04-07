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ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 279,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 279,000,000
Transport : € 279,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/03/2022 : € 76,000,000
21/07/2020 : € 79,000,000
5/05/2021 : € 124,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €205 million to Adif Alta Velocidad to promote the development of rail infrastructure
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €890 million to finance high-speed rail line between Madrid and Extremadura

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2020
20190737
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
ADIF ALTA VELOCIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 279 million
EUR 310 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of acquisition of rolling stock for inspection and ancillary maintenance activities across both the high speed and the conventional rail networks in Spain.

The aim is to increase the quality of the rail infrastructure in Spain, and by this means contribute to the quality of rail services and promote travel by rail, thereby, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Part of the infrastructure for which the vehicles will be used is located in convergence or transition regions. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The potential contribution of the project to the climate action objective will be assessed during appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. By means of contributing to better quality of railway infrastructure, the project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, it is expected to generate environmental and safety benefits.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €205 million to Adif Alta Velocidad to promote the development of rail infrastructure
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €890 million to finance high-speed rail line between Madrid and Extremadura

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Publication Date
30 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126862786
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190737
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Other links
Summary sheet
ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Data sheet
ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €205 million to Adif Alta Velocidad to promote the development of rail infrastructure
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €890 million to finance high-speed rail line between Madrid and Extremadura

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €205 million to Adif Alta Velocidad to promote the development of rail infrastructure
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €890 million to finance high-speed rail line between Madrid and Extremadura
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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