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CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 27,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2020 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER - RAPORT PRIVIND IMPACTUL ASUPRA MEDIULUI
Parent project
ROMANIA REGIONAL WATER PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/11/2020
20190724
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER
COMPANIA DE APA SOMES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 27 million
EUR 356 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Financing the Cluj/Salaj regional operator's contribution to the investment programme which is included in the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme during the 2014-2020 programming period.

The project will improve and extend the water supply and sanitation infrastructure in Cluj and Salaj counties, within the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme 2014-2020, in order to accelerate the progress of complying with Romania's commitments in the EU Accession Treaty and bringing the sector in line with the standards set by Directive 91/271/EEC and Directive 98/83/EC.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have a significant positive environmental and public health impact and contribute to meeting the country's need in the water and sanitation sector, in relation to compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER - RAPORT PRIVIND IMPACTUL ASUPRA MEDIULUI
Related projects
Parent project
ROMANIA REGIONAL WATER PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER
Publication Date
21 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129019476
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190724
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER - RAPORT PRIVIND IMPACTUL ASUPRA MEDIULUI
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123858685
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190724
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER - RAPORT PRIVIND IMPACTUL ASUPRA MEDIULUI
Other links
Summary sheet
CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER
Data sheet
CLUJ-SALAJ REGIONAL WATER
Parent project
ROMANIA REGIONAL WATER PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications