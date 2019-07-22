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ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Sector(s)
Transport : € 8,000,000
Energy : € 8,000,000
Industry : € 24,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/08/2020 : € 4,000,000
6/08/2020 : € 4,000,000
6/08/2020 : € 4,000,000
6/08/2020 : € 4,000,000
6/08/2020 : € 12,000,000
6/08/2020 : € 12,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II
Related EFSI register
19/06/2020 - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
29 November 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/08/2020
20190722
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II
FONDO ITALIANO PER L'EFFICIENZA ENERGETICA SGR SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 175 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment fund targeting energy efficiency and renewable energy projects mainly in Italy

The project is in line with both the EIB's priority of financing renewable energy and energy efficiency projects and the EU's objectives on climate change and security of energy supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Details will be reviewed during appraisal on the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts. If an underlying investment is subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA), the fund manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and, where relevant, written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. Directive 2014/23/EU/ 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II
19/06/2020 - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II
Publication Date
27 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127000349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190722
Sector(s)
Transport
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II
Publication Date
18 Jun 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
131477655
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190722
Last update
19 Jun 2020
Sector(s)
Transport, Industry, Energy
Countries
EU Countries, Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II
Related EFSI register
19/06/2020 - ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II
Data sheet
ITALIAN ENERGY EFFICIENCY FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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