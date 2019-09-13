Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

D-ORBIT (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 15,000,000
Telecom : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2020 : € 7,500,000
31/07/2020 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D-ORBIT (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related story
Sustainability in space

Summary sheet

Release date
14 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2020
20190687
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
D-ORBIT (EGFF)
D-ORBIT SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 51 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the development, assembly, testing and the launch of satellite subsystems and entire spacecrafts. The launch itself will be carried out by specialised launch service providers. The R&D programme includes the years from 2020 to 2023.

This project will support the growth of the company and the development of its products and services also in new target markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation concerns the promoter's investments in technology and product development. Due to the nature of the operation (mainly R&D and innovative information technologies, sales and marketing investments), it does not fall under any annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D-ORBIT (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D-ORBIT (EGFF)
Publication Date
3 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130055668
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190687
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D-ORBIT (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
D-ORBIT (EGFF)
Data sheet
D-ORBIT (EGFF)
Related story
Sustainability in space

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Sustainability in space
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D-ORBIT (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications