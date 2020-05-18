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ALTUM COVID-19 CRISIS RESPONSE LOAN FOR SMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 3,600,000
Estonia : € 3,600,000
Latvia : € 112,800,000
Credit lines : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2021 : € 1,200,000
10/12/2021 : € 1,200,000
8/07/2020 : € 2,400,000
8/07/2020 : € 2,400,000
10/12/2021 : € 37,600,000
8/07/2020 : € 75,200,000
Other links
Related press
Latvia: EIB supports ALTUM to help Latvian businesses
Parent project
EU PL RESPONSE TO COVID19 CRISIS FOR SME&MIDCAPS

Summary sheet

Release date
18 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2020
20190679
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALTUM COVID-19 CRISIS RESPONSE LOAN FOR SMES
ATTISTIBAS FINANSU INSTITUCIJA ALTUM AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, fully dedicated to Cohesion regions, consists of a loan to Altum, the National Promotional Institution in Latvia, as part of the EIB's economic response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The aim is to support the lending activity of Altum in covering the financing needs of small businesses affected by the pandemic crisis, mainly in Latvia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related projects
Parent project
EU PL RESPONSE TO COVID19 CRISIS FOR SME&MIDCAPS
Other links
Related press
Latvia: EIB supports ALTUM to help Latvian businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Latvia: EIB supports ALTUM to help Latvian businesses
Other links
Parent project
EU PL RESPONSE TO COVID19 CRISIS FOR SME&MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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