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EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 190,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 190,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2020 : € 190,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport
Related public register
02/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport - samenvatting
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports climate resilience of drinking water

Summary sheet

Release date
6 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2020
20190672
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II
EVIDES NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 190 million
EUR 391 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support Evides' capital investment programme in the period 2020-2024. Investments aim at maintaining the quality and functionality of its water and distribution pipelines, such as basins and production installations.

The project will secure or enhance the quality of life to up to 2.5 million residents in the provinces of Zeeland, the south-west of the province South-Holland and the west of the province North Brabant by improving the reliability and affordability of the drinking water supply service. The project will ensure continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and national norms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme is geared toward securing a sustainable management of drinking water supply and distribution, bringing about a positive social and environmental impact. The upgrade of pumping stations and other network and process optimisation measures are examples of components with environmental/resource efficiency impacts. Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport
02/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport - samenvatting
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports climate resilience of drinking water

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II
Publication Date
8 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126914210
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190672
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport
Publication Date
3 Mar 2020
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127189263
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190672
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport - samenvatting
Publication Date
2 Sep 2022
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159338336
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190672
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport
Related public register
02/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport - samenvatting
Other links
Summary sheet
EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II
Data sheet
EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports climate resilience of drinking water

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports climate resilience of drinking water
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II
Related public register
03/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport
Related public register
02/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EVIDES WATER SUPPLY II - Milieueffectrapport - samenvatting

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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