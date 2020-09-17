INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
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A replenishment of EUR 50 million from the Investment Facility (IF) to co-finance climate-friendly investments by the private sector in countries in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP) on a pari passu basis with the European Development Finance Institutions and Agence Française de Développment, following the initial funding of EUR 50 million under project 2010-0525.
The project has a double objective. The first objective is the financing of individual debt, equity and/or guarantees for climate-friendly investments by the private sector in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) states on a pari passu basis with the European Development Finance Institutions (EDFIs) and the Agence Française de Développment (AFD). The second objective is strengthening cooperation between the EIB and eligible EDFIs and the AFD.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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