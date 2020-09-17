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INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2020 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY III

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2020
20190667
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY III
INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A replenishment of EUR 50 million from the Investment Facility (IF) to co-finance climate-friendly investments by the private sector in countries in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP) on a pari passu basis with the European Development Finance Institutions and Agence Française de Développment, following the initial funding of EUR 50 million under project 2010-0525.

The project has a double objective. The first objective is the financing of individual debt, equity and/or guarantees for climate-friendly investments by the private sector in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) states on a pari passu basis with the European Development Finance Institutions (EDFIs) and the Agence Française de Développment (AFD). The second objective is strengthening cooperation between the EIB and eligible EDFIs and the AFD.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY III
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132318111
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190667
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY III
Other links
Summary sheet
INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY III
Data sheet
INTERACT CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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