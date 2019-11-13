Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Foursan Capital Partners Fund II is a generalist sector fund, focussing on investments primarily on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) located in the Levant region and North Africa.
The fund will build on the strategy followed by its predecessor funds, Jordan Fund and Foursan Capital Partners I, in making equity investments in enterprises operating in the Levant region and North Africa, with a focus on Jordan. The fund will seek to acquire significant minority and/or majority stakes in companies that have a strong market position and potential for growth. The operation will support the development of the private sector by increasing access to finance, reducing unemployment and attracting private and institutional investors to the region.
The fund manager has developed and implements an Environmental, Social and Governance Policy, which complies with national regulation as well as the IFC Performance Standards.
Not applicable
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