Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 100,000,000
Telecom : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2020 : € 26,316,931
17/12/2020 : € 73,683,069
Other links
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION
Related press
Slovenia: Faster internet - EIB invests €100 million in extension of Telekom Slovenije fibre optic network

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2020
20190665
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION
TELEKOM SLOVENIJE DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 241 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the roll-out of a broadband fibre access network in Slovenia. The investments will lead to a significant increase in coverage with very high capacity networks. The project will enable a significant uplift of the broadband service offering to Gigabit speeds in the concerned areas.

The investments will lead to a significant increase in coverage with very high capacity and bring significant uplift of the broadband service offering to Gigabit speeds in the covered areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground cable installations) do not fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works have normally limited residual environmental effects as the trenching works are typically carried out alongside roads or consist of overhead cabling on existing poles. If required, any environmental impact about the project, including the CO2 footprint, will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: Faster internet - EIB invests €100 million in extension of Telekom Slovenije fibre optic network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION
Publication Date
15 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129417917
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190665
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION
Data sheet
TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION
Related press
Slovenia: Faster internet - EIB invests €100 million in extension of Telekom Slovenije fibre optic network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: Faster internet - EIB invests €100 million in extension of Telekom Slovenije fibre optic network
Other links
Related public register
15/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications