TELEKOM SLOVENIJE FIBRE ROLLOUT EXTENSION

Summary sheet
The project concerns the roll-out of a broadband fibre access network in Slovenia. The investments will lead to a significant increase in coverage with very high capacity networks. The project will enable a significant uplift of the broadband service offering to Gigabit speeds in the concerned areas.
The investments will lead to a significant increase in coverage with very high capacity and bring significant uplift of the broadband service offering to Gigabit speeds in the covered areas.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground cable installations) do not fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works have normally limited residual environmental effects as the trenching works are typically carried out alongside roads or consist of overhead cabling on existing poles. If required, any environmental impact about the project, including the CO2 footprint, will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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