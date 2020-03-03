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DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/08/2020 : € 15,000,000
5/08/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Related EFSI register
30/10/2020 - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Related press
Netherlands: EU support for Dutch district heating projects

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/08/2020
20190659
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
ASPER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an investment vehicle targeting equity investments in district heating projects. Structured as a fund it will invest in a non-blindpool of exclusive projects focused on Dutch heat networks.

The operation will contribute to the reduction of air pollution levels and the improvement of public health. The investment will improve living conditions and will ensure alignment with the EU standards, as well as help to build up economic and social resilience, with a priority on efficiency improvements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund's environmental and social aspects will be assessed during appraisal to ensure compliance with EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, EU's and national legislation. Additionally, the review will also concern the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts.

The Fund Manager will have to take all measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be tendered in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
20/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
30/10/2020 - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EU support for Dutch district heating projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Publication Date
20 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130180670
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Publication Date
29 Oct 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
134659710
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190659
Last update
30 Oct 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Related EFSI register
30/10/2020 - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Other links
Summary sheet
DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Data sheet
DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Related press
Netherlands: EU support for Dutch district heating projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EU support for Dutch district heating projects
Other links
Related public register
20/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE
Related EFSI register
30/10/2020 - DOROTHEA INVESTMENT VEHICLE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications