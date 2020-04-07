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COFIDE CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 81,572,722.08
Countries
Sector(s)
Peru : € 81,572,722.08
Energy : € 81,572,722.08
Signature date(s)
18/12/2020 : € 81,572,722.08
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COFIDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
Peru: EIB provides USD 100m to COFIDE to support SMEs and climate projects

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2020
20190644
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COFIDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
CORPORACION FINANCIERA DE DESARROLLO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 100 million (EUR 88 million)
USD 200 million (EUR 175 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of an intermediated framework loan through Peru's development bank to partly finance climate action investment projects, mainly in the sustainable energy sector, across the country.

The project will contribute to increasing local energy security and sustainable economic growth in Peru, by promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency, thereby reducing CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will provide environmental benefits by supporting investments that increase the use of renewable energy and/or energy efficiency technologies, and thus, help mitigating climate change.

The promoters of the sub-projects to be financed under the framework loan will be required that procurement of goods, works and services is carried out in accordance to EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COFIDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Other links
Related press
Peru: EIB provides USD 100m to COFIDE to support SMEs and climate projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COFIDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129390162
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Peru
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COFIDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
COFIDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Data sheet
COFIDE CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
Peru: EIB provides USD 100m to COFIDE to support SMEs and climate projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Peru: EIB provides USD 100m to COFIDE to support SMEs and climate projects
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COFIDE CLIMATE ACTION FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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