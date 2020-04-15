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MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritania : € 25,000,000
Telecom : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2020 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
Related public register
14/03/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2020
20190635
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
REPUB. ISLAMIQUE DE MAURITANIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 35 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the deployment of a second international connection for Mauritania, which will consist of a new submarine cable, including the wet plant, terrestrial segment and cable landing station. This new connection will provide a backup solution to the current single submarine cable connecting the country, as well as additional data transmission capacity to address rapidly growing traffic volume due to the expected increase in internet access demand in the country.

The project will aim to deliver more international bandwidth and capacity for Mauritania and to strengthen diversity and resiliency within the country's telecommunications infrastructure. This alternative submarine fibre optic cable will ensure that the risk that the international connection of the Mauritanian economy is disrupted is reduced. As economies increasingly rely on connectivity to operate, redundancy has become a major concern. The cable could also provide resilient international data connectivity and additional capacity to landlocked countries neighbouring Mauritania.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the European Union, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment. Submarine and terrestrial cable projects have limited, localised and short term environmental effects, which could be mitigated with the application of industry best practices integrated in the project design and implementation plans. The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant national environmental legislation. The project is expected to have a positive social impact with better communications enhancing business, tourism, education and employment opportunities.

The Promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The operation will also contribute towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1 (ending poverty in all its forms everywhere) and SDG 8 (promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all). As information and communication technologies are tools through which gender equality and women's empowerment can be advanced, and are integral to the creation of societies in which both women and men can substantively contribute and participate, SDG 5 (achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls) is also pursued by the operation.

Related documents
19/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
14/03/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
Publication Date
19 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132118140
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190635
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale
Publication Date
14 Mar 2026
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
261112237
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20190635
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
Related public register
14/03/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale
Other links
Summary sheet
MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
Data sheet
MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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