SZCZECIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING GREEN INFRA (NCFF)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project consists of a loan for extensive greening measures, which are part of a larger redevelopment plan of social housing blocks in the centre of Szczecin. Implementation will be done by a social housing association in the period 2019-2023.
The aim is to plant local flora and improve biodiversity and climate resilience in the urban environement, as well as to increase the capacity of the land and the roofs to absorb and store rainwater.
The EIB will finance eligible components which are environmentally sound and compliant with ith the EU environmental legislation, as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.
The promoter is subject to public procurement regulation. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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