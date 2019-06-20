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WOLFSBURG SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 70,000,000
Urban development : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2020 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOLFSBURG SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2020
20190620
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WOLFSBURG SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
NEULAND WOHNUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 256 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and retrofitting of highly energy efficient social and affordable housing units for rent in the city of Wolfsburg, Germany.

The operation will finance an investment programme aimed to increase the number of available social and affordable housing units and to carry out comprehensive upgrades to the existing housing stock. The operation is expected to ameliorate shortages in social and affordable housing supply for low- and medium-income households and contribute to urban regeneration and renewal. Part of the investment programme will aim to improve the energy efficiency of the housing units and to reduce the CO2 footprint. The housing investments concerned are envisaged to form part of specific local integrated urban development plans (INSEKs / Integrierte Stadtentwicklungskonzepte).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

National environmental legislation has been harmonised in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive (EIA) and 2001/42/EC (SEA). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, where appropriate. The applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, as well as the status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will also be reviewed during project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOLFSBURG SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOLFSBURG SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123934046
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190620
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WOLFSBURG SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
WOLFSBURG SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Data sheet
WOLFSBURG SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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