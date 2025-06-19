RURAL FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT ETHIOPIA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project will finance the agri-food/bioeconomy sector and rural development sector in support of the EU's Multiannual Indicative Programme (and in particular the Green Growth pillar under the Green Deal Priority Area) and IFAD's third Rural Financial Intermediation Programme. The EIB will provide a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to be on-lent by the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) to final beneficiaries (small-holder farmers) either via Micro-finance Institutions (MFI), Rural Savings and Credit Cooperatives (RUSACCO's) or their Cooperative Unions.
The objective is to increase access to finance for rural households, particularly smallholder farmers and women, and to establish sustainable rural financial institutions. Additional positive impacts expected from the project include enhanced productivity and value addition, leading to higher incomes and employment. Consequently, it will contribute to improved food security.
This operation is expected to contribute to climate action, particularly in supporting resilience of rural communities to adverse weather events (e.g. droughts, floods, pests) thus contributing importantly to adaptation objectives. Furthermore final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Following standard EIB procedures for intermediated lending, the EIB will require participating intermediaries to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement by the final beneficiaries is undertaken in line with applicable national and EU legislation, including the EIB Guide to Procurement.
The project is expected to contribute towards the achievement of SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 2 (Zero Hunger), 5 (Gender Equality and Empowerment), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 ? Reduced Inequalities, 13- Climate Action and 17 -Partnership and Goals; to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.