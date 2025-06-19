Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
RURAL FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT ETHIOPIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ethiopia : € 110,000,000
Credit lines : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/01/2026 : € 110,000,000
Data sheet
RURAL FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT ETHIOPIA
25/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT ETHIOPIA

Summary sheet

Release date
25 March 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/01/2026
20190606
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RURAL FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT ETHIOPIA
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),DEVELOPMENT BANK OF ETHIOPIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the agri-food/bioeconomy sector and rural development sector in support of the EU's Multiannual Indicative Programme (and in particular the Green Growth pillar under the Green Deal Priority Area) and IFAD's third Rural Financial Intermediation Programme. The EIB will provide a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to be on-lent by the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) to final beneficiaries (small-holder farmers) either via Micro-finance Institutions (MFI), Rural Savings and Credit Cooperatives (RUSACCO's) or their Cooperative Unions.

The objective is to increase access to finance for rural households, particularly smallholder farmers and women, and to establish sustainable rural financial institutions. Additional positive impacts expected from the project include enhanced productivity and value addition, leading to higher incomes and employment. Consequently, it will contribute to improved food security.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is expected to contribute to climate action, particularly in supporting resilience of rural communities to adverse weather events (e.g. droughts, floods, pests) thus contributing importantly to adaptation objectives. Furthermore final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Following standard EIB procedures for intermediated lending, the EIB will require participating intermediaries to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement by the final beneficiaries is undertaken in line with applicable national and EU legislation, including the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The project is expected to contribute towards the achievement of SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 2 (Zero Hunger), 5 (Gender Equality and Empowerment), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 ? Reduced Inequalities, 13- Climate Action and 17 -Partnership and Goals; to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 June 2025
5 January 2026
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT ETHIOPIA
Publication Date
25 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239990371
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190606
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Ethiopia
Publicly available
Download now
