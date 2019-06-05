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UCI GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES MBIL SFSB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 99,900,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 99,900,000
Urban development : € 99,900,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2020 : € 99,900,000
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES MBIL SFSB
Related press
EIB and Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios join forces to boost energy efficiency projects in Spain and Portugal
Parent project
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
25 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2020
20190605
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UCI GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES MBIL SFSB
UNION DE CREDITOS INMOBILIARIOS SA ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDITO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a Multi-Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to Union de Creditos Inmobiliarios (UCI), which will commit to originate a new portfolio of new loans in line with EIB requirements. The operation follows the EIB participation in the senior tranche of a Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS).

The debt financing, made available to private owners domiciled in Spain or Portugal, will be used, among others, to finance the energy efficiency renovation of existing residential properties and the construction of new Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings, as well as small/medium scale energy efficiency projects carried out in existing residential properties.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES MBIL SFSB
Related projects
Parent project
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
EIB and Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios join forces to boost energy efficiency projects in Spain and Portugal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES MBIL SFSB
Publication Date
24 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129377743
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190605
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES MBIL SFSB
Other links
Summary sheet
UCI GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES MBIL SFSB
Data sheet
UCI GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES MBIL SFSB
Related press
EIB and Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios join forces to boost energy efficiency projects in Spain and Portugal
Parent project
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB and Unión de Créditos Inmobiliarios join forces to boost energy efficiency projects in Spain and Portugal
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCI GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES MBIL SFSB
Parent project
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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